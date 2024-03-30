Fulcrum Equity Management Has $289,000 Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Insperity were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 72,361 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Insperity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NSP traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 453,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,966. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

