Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ED traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.81. 1,785,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,180. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.