TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,175.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,119.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,231.60 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $714.98 and a 52-week high of $1,238.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,154.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,005.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

