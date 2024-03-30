Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $126.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.67.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE:INGR opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $118.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 275,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

