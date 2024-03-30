StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 10.9 %

ACOR stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

