Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.36. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

