Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Price Performance

GMAB stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 4.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.