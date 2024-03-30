Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

STOK has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of STOK opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.68. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,615 shares of company stock worth $212,852. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

