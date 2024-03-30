Needham & Company LLC Boosts Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $22.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,615 shares of company stock valued at $212,852 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

