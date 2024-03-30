Insider Selling: PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Sells £112,000 in Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) insider William Good sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total value of £112,000 ($141,539.24).

PCI-PAL Price Performance

PCI-PAL stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.71) on Friday. PCI-PAL PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.25 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.70 ($0.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £40.20 million, a P/E ratio of -933.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.14.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

