PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PEP stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.01. 5,710,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,548,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

