TFB Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 872 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.95. 3,454,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,666. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.93. The company has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

