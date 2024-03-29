Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.32 and its 200 day moving average is $429.78. The firm has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.29 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

