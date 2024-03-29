Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.7% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.08. 5,844,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,342. The company has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.66.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

