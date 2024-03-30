Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Accor Stock Down 0.1 %
ACCYY opened at $9.34 on Friday. Accor has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.
About Accor
