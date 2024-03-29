SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,721,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,676. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

