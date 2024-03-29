SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $868,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,032,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,973. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

