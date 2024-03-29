Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Down 35.6% in March

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the February 29th total of 68,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Davis Commodities Price Performance

DTCK stock remained flat at $1.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,116. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Davis Commodities has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Commodities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Davis Commodities during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Davis Commodities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Davis Commodities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

