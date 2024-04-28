Lake Street Capital Raises Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Price Target to $7.00

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $223.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the first quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at $1,369,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

