Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LOAN opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $5.29.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
