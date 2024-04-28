Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOAN opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 506.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 51,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

