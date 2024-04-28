Bank of America Increases Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $26.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital cut Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Mattel by 17.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

