EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Short Interest Up 60.4% in March

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
EUDA Health Price Performance
Shares of EUDAW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,220. EUDA Health has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
EUDA Health Company Profile
