EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Short Interest Up 60.4% in March

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EUDA Health Price Performance

Shares of EUDAW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,220. EUDA Health has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Get EUDA Health alerts:

EUDA Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.