Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEBO. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 552,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,657,000 after buying an additional 340,566 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,281,000 after purchasing an additional 213,264 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 366.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

