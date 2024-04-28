eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.17.

eBay Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after buying an additional 1,130,089 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

