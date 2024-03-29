Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $572,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.14. 871,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $230.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

