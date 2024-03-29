Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,165 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $72.36. 14,073,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,441,192. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

