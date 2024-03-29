Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,114 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $205.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $206.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

