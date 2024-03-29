Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 2.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.