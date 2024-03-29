The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40, a PEG ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

