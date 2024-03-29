Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.71 and a 200-day moving average of $223.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

