10x Genomics (TXG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect 10x Genomics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on 10x Genomics

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.