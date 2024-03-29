Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 654,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,586,000 after purchasing an additional 119,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.