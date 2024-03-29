GenTrust LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.37.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
