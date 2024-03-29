Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Tops $376.06 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Audius has a market capitalization of $376.06 million and approximately $22.71 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,242,027,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,028,768 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

