Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Increases By 44.2%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 29th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Up 10.1 %
Shares of Amex Exploration stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.84.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amex Exploration
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.