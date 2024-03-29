Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Increases By 44.2%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 29th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of Amex Exploration stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.