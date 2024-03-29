Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Drops By 30.2%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

Shares of AJINY opened at $37.20 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

