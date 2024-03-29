StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Up 1.4 %
LPCN opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
