Amedisys’ (AMED) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $124,085,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amedisys by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,426,000 after acquiring an additional 620,386 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

