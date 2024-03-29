Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Paul Hayes Purchases 3,964 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes bought 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 869 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,532.36).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 1.5 %

HWDN opened at GBX 906.80 ($11.46) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 605 ($7.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 908.60 ($11.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 824.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,971.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.75) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.93) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.47) to GBX 680 ($8.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 810.83 ($10.25).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

