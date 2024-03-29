Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGTI. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agiliti from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $291.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $201,448.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $201,448.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $47,177.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,562.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,801 shares of company stock valued at $447,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

