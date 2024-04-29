Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLFY

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 596,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.