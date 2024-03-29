FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Wave BioPharma, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FWBI)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Wave BioPharma in a report released on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($35.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($46.60). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Wave BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($41.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.39) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

First Wave BioPharma Trading Up 12.7 %

FWBI opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

