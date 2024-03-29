Insider Buying: Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Insider Buys 8,659 Shares of Stock

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Lockwood purchased 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £15,066.66 ($19,040.39).

SNX stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.27. The company has a market cap of £29.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,288.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. Synectics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.53).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Synectics’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.69%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

