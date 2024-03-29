Cormark Boosts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$12.70

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FORA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of VerticalScope from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC raised shares of VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

VerticalScope stock opened at C$8.33 on Tuesday. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$2.64 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.15.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

