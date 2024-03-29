Cormark Boosts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$12.70

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
FORA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of VerticalScope from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC raised shares of VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FORA
VerticalScope Stock Performance
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.