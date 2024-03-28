Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,164 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $525.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,024. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

