Alexander Hambro Sells 1,000 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.41 ($138.27), for a total value of £109,410 ($138,266.14).

LON:JDG opened at £102 ($128.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £675.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7,083.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,300 ($92.25) and a 52 week high of £118.98 ($150.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is £103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,341.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 68 ($0.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6,597.22%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

