CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 71.1% in the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 256,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,625 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 221,710 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 857,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 57,759 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 1,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 328,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 303,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 366,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

Shares of CFFS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,731. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

