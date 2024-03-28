BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 41.3% in March

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the February 29th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter worth $721,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

BrainsWay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 65,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,258. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.