Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Invests $287,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 188,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,488. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

