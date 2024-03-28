Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Drops By 44.2%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the February 29th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BTF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,655. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

